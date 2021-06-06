Business viewpoint: Improving efficiency, implementing new technology, can generate big business improvements

In many ways, 2020 was a lost decade — it dragged on with catastrophic results for some people, and many companies and social institutions. It is hard to find a lesson that is beneficial, but we are getting a peek at the future and how digital can affect our lives and business activity.
For business, the acceleration of digitization has been a watershed event. Customers are taking a simpler approach to managing their lives, using websites to parse institutions based on pricing and reviews of their services, and utilizing online tools to speed through product acquisitions for everything from shampoo to hamburgers and bank accounts.
Yesterday, my wife even ordered service on our dryer through an app from the manufacturer.
No sector has remained untouched by these changes, but many businesses, some entire segments (like healthcare) are desperately playing catch-up.
For better or worse, the localization and relationship barriers to entry that protected community businesses for so many years are eroding rapidly, following segments like retail.
Redesigning business processes to transform how customers interact with your firm might not be glamourous, but it is critically important during periods of significant change — like now.
Poorly designed processes, or well-designed processes that are no longer optimal, cost time and money.
When old processes designed for a different economic environment, or limited technology, now result in a poor customer experience, it also costs customers and shareholders.
Improving efficiency, and implementing new technology, can radically reduce costs and frequently generates big improvements for both employees and customers.
The pandemic forever changed the way that customers interact with vendors. Lobby services and associated personnel costs have been replaced by remote/mobile or even making appointments via digital apps to better manage personnel cost.
Digital has even affected the “business of doing business,” in person meetings moved to more efficient Zoom calls and the emergence of critical emails and work-flow applications as opposed to back-and-forth conversations over endless (and high risk) email chains.
With the right technology, transforming processes provide the opportunity to increase efficiency and reduce costs while improving the customer experience.
Those companies that embrace innovative digital platforms and transform their processes, while staying local, will be better positioned to survive in what is increasingly becoming an interwoven global platform.
In December, the Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks, referred to my sector and more specifically banks as “relics of the pre-technology era”, and suggested that the future would see banks “directly connected to blockchains, functioning as payment network nodes.”
This is the kind of evolution facing many of our businesses in all industries.
Delaying adoption, or denying its’ importance, will only limit your ability to compete and shorten the future of your business.
Now more than ever, it is necessary to adapt quickly and reflexively in order to thrive during change and emerge as far stronger local businesses.
Stephen Curry is CEO of Endurance Advisory Partners with offices in Tulsa and Dallas.