Business viewpoint: Improving efficiency, implementing new technology, can generate big business improvements

In many ways, 2020 was a lost decade — it dragged on with catastrophic results for some people, and many companies and social institutions. It is hard to find a lesson that is beneficial, but we are getting a peek at the future and how digital can affect our lives and business activity.

For business, the acceleration of digitization has been a watershed event. Customers are taking a simpler approach to managing their lives, using websites to parse institutions based on pricing and reviews of their services, and utilizing online tools to speed through product acquisitions for everything from shampoo to hamburgers and bank accounts.

Yesterday, my wife even ordered service on our dryer through an app from the manufacturer.

No sector has remained untouched by these changes, but many businesses, some entire segments (like healthcare) are desperately playing catch-up.

For better or worse, the localization and relationship barriers to entry that protected community businesses for so many years are eroding rapidly, following segments like retail.

Redesigning business processes to transform how customers interact with your firm might not be glamourous, but it is critically important during periods of significant change — like now.