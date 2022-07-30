Business viewpoint: Get your business noticed in a sea of workforce ads

An estimated 47.4 million Americans left their jobs in 2021. While unemployment today is hitting record lows, there are still many industries that are struggling to find employees, including food service, hospitality, manufacturing, education and health services.

If your organization has been straining to fill open positions, you may be asking yourself “where are all the applicants?” The answer is that HR departments and recruiting firms need to be creative in how they find employees.

Create a compelling pitch to potential applicants

The industry has shifted from a recruiting strategy to a marketing strategy. Employees in today’s market have a wealth of opportunity — from remote positions to drastic salary increases to competitive benefits. Simply posting open positions is not enough to make your position rise to the top.

Get creative and develop a compelling call to action like aggressive retirement matches, flexible work environments and generous signing bonuses.

Market to potential employees

Think beyond job board sites like Indeed. Employee videos and blogs promoted through social media can be compelling tools to show success stories. However, keep in mind that the average unpaid Facebook post only reaches 5.2% of the people who “like” your page and won’t get you the volume of applicants you need to fill your open positions.

Amplify your recruitment strategies

Increased competition and a surplus of open positions mean HR departments need to think outside the box to find job applicants.

Highly targeted forms of advertising can make a big impact on the number of quality applicants human resources attract.

Traditional advertising may seem old school, but it can be a low-cost and strategic platform to connect with potential employees.

We are also seeing great success with digital advertising on Google, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

By targeting potential employees by interest and user behavior, HR departments can reach potential candidates who may traditionally be difficult to recruit.

One recent campaign generated an additional 2,400 clicks to our client’s careers page and garnered 1.6 million impressions.

Even after the campaign completed, these efforts fueled brand recognition among potential employees for future positions.

Improve the user experience and application process

One of the cardinal rules of digital marketing is to reduce the number of clicks before a user gets the information they need. If you don’t have a dedicated careers page on your website, it will be difficult for interested applicants to find open positions.

Clearly highlight where potential employees should apply and put any benefits front and center. This page should also sell the culture of your organization with employee success stories and a message from your company’s leadership. For employees who are currently employed, this could be the thing that sets you apart and prompts a move.

If you’ve been struggling to fill open positions or find employees, you are not alone.

Marketing to potential employees, attracting applicants and retaining talent are challenges all organizations are currently trying to overcome.

With the right marketing strategies, you can reach new audiences and be on track to reach your workforce recruitment goals.

Nicole Morgan is CEO of Tulsa-based Resolute PR and has more than 14 years of public relations and marketing experience, having advised a wide range of industries including social services, health care, transportation, retail, technology and finance.

