Business viewpoint: Find new, digital ways to network

The onset of the COVID pandemic in early 2020 resulted in significant constraints on the in-person options for business networking.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s in-person breakfast networking events have ceased in favor of virtual panels.
While some smaller groups have resumed in-person networking events, there are a number of professionals who are avoiding even small gatherings due to risk factors, employer-
imposed restrictions, or other pandemic-related concerns.
But networking is still available for the busy professional, thanks to social media and the launch of video-meeting platforms and features.
Many of my colleagues around the country view LinkedIn as the premiere social-media platform for business networking.
It is hard to believe that LinkedIn, the social network platform for professional networking, was created and launched 17 years ago, in 2003.
I joined LinkedIn in 2007 but did not expect it to amount to much.
But over the past couple of decades, business networking has moved to digital platforms in fits and starts.
Like me, some initially viewed LinkedIn with skepticism.
And some of its initiatives were worthy of skepticism.
But like so many of the digital companies out there these days, features would roll on and roll off depending on the level of interest from the business community.
Now, LinkedIn can host video and multimedia posts, and makes it easy to join groups of like-minded professionals.
The same can be said of other digital platforms, as well. Facebook started out as a social platform for those who were in the college-age bracket.
But not long after entering the cultural mainstream, Facebook was overcome with sales-pitches and advertisements.
In an effort to stay relevant, Facebook applies filters and algorithms to give its users just enough marketing information to satisfy its paying users, but not so much to cause others to exit the platform altogether.
With Facebook and its companion platform Instagram, business users are creating business-specific pages they can manage from the same Facebook platform, or using a separate business platform that allows for scheduling and promotion of posts.
Some users are active in posting and promotion while others simply maintain a presence. Either way, the Facebook business and social platforms create a quick method of connecting to other professionals in your region or industry.
With these platforms, how should busy professionals distinguish themselves from others seeking professional connections?
It is much like in-person networking. Introductions are key. No one likes making or receiving cold calls. If your niche is content based, then post about your content — whitepapers, or news alerts.
If your niche is based on personal connections, then make introductions. That’s right, make introductions. The quickest way to secure introductions to others who might need your services is to make introductions. This can be done as easily online as it is in person at a cocktail party.
Networking can still be a vibrant source of referrals in this new environment brought on by the pandemic. And just like in-person networking, this process is less about “getting yourself out there,” and more about finding ways to contribute, with substance and with introductions.
Jim Milton is an attorney with Hall Estill in Tulsa.
Featured video
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.