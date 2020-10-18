Business viewpoint: Find new, digital ways to network

But like so many of the digital companies out there these days, features would roll on and roll off depending on the level of interest from the business community.

Now, LinkedIn can host video and multimedia posts, and makes it easy to join groups of like-minded professionals.

The same can be said of other digital platforms, as well. Facebook started out as a social platform for those who were in the college-age bracket.

But not long after entering the cultural mainstream, Facebook was overcome with sales-pitches and advertisements.

In an effort to stay relevant, Facebook applies filters and algorithms to give its users just enough marketing information to satisfy its paying users, but not so much to cause others to exit the platform altogether.

With Facebook and its companion platform Instagram, business users are creating business-specific pages they can manage from the same Facebook platform, or using a separate business platform that allows for scheduling and promotion of posts.

Some users are active in posting and promotion while others simply maintain a presence. Either way, the Facebook business and social platforms create a quick method of connecting to other professionals in your region or industry.