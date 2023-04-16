Settlement agreement reached in PSO Fuel-Free Power Plan case

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) and five other parties have reached an unopposed settlement in the Fuel-Free Power Plan case.

The average customer can expect to see an increase starting in mid-2025 of about $1.95 per month, according to a news release, but PSO says its plan will result in smaller monthly bills in early 2026.

Under the proposed settlement, 995.5 megawatts of new renewable energy will be added to PSO’s generation mix in 2025, the release states. Customers can expect the net bill decrease of 0.48% or 64 cents the following year “as federal tax incentives and lower fuel costs offset the cost of the facilities.”

“PSO’s Fuel-Free Power Plan is a balanced approach that enables PSO to continue providing reliable, affordable power to our customers and reduce price volatility from fuel,” PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler said in a statement. “We appreciate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Public Utility Division and other interested parties recognizing the benefits this plan will provide for our customers and moving it forward for the Commission’s consideration.”

The settlement will be reviewed by an administrative law judge, who will make a recommendation to the three members of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, who can accept, reject, or revise it in their final order.

Drone testing lab coming to Skyway36

Plans are in the works for an indoor drone testing and validation facility at Skyway36 in Tulsa through a new partnership between the Osage Nation and Switzerland-based WindShape.

The 19,000-square-foot facility at the Skyway36 Droneport and Technology Innovation Center will feature the Swiss firm’s “Windshaper” technology to create a free-flight laboratory that can simulate natural wind and weather profiles, a news release states.

“After extensive exploration and engagement with the remarkable people representing the Oklahoma region, WindShape believes that Tulsa will become a major innovation hub and technology influencer in the emerging uncrewed aircraft and Advanced Aerial Mobility industry,” said Guillaume Catry, co-founder and CEO of WindShape. “We are glad that our solutions, focused on enabling the industry through testing and certification, will contribute to consolidate the regional effort and strategy.”

The CEO of the network overseeing Skyway36 said the WindShape test center will play a vital role for uncrewed flights in the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster and the National Airspace System.

“As a result of the BBB Regional Challenge and the $38.2 million federal grant, the TRAM Cluster has been established, forming a ‘super region’ for advanced uncrewed transportation systems in the Tulsa region,” Craig Mahaney, CEO of Droneport Network, said in the release.

U.S. Pioneer announces acquisition of shipbuilding company

A Tulsa-based company servicing the Navy and shipbuilding industry is announcing the acquisition of East Coast firm Comasco.

U.S. Pioneer, which expanded in Tulsa with an 80,000-square-foot facility in Tulsa in 2021, said the deal is expected to further the company’s growth.

“This deal just makes a ton of sense. We are in the same industry making similar products, and there are innumerable ways this consolidation benefits our customers,” U.S. Pioneer President Joseph P. Moran III said in a statement.

ClearRidge, a Tulsa-based mergers and acquisitions firm, managed the acquisition process and due diligence, with counsel for the transasction provided by Hall Estill.

The combined companies will remain under private ownership with no outside investors, according to a news release. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Builder of the Year named from Tulsa-based D2C firm

Anthony Reiss, managing partner at Native-owned Direct 2 Completion, was named builder of the year last week by the Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma.

The group gave its top annual award at a banquet in Oklahoma City.

As a founder of Tulsa-based D2C, Reiss has built expertise in construction consulting, program management, owner’s representation, risk mitigation and more. D2C’s mission is to revolutionize the management of large-scale construction projects by providing the necessary link between project owners and the army of subcontractors it takes to complete large projects on time and within budget.

Reiss is part of the family-owned Reiss Painting firm, founded in 1978 with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and northwest Arkansas. He served as president of the Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma in 2021.