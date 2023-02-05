Kendall Whittier Facade Grant program enters 10th year

Applications are open for the Kendall Whittier Facade Grant, an annual program that provides incentives for the revitalization of the Kendall Whittier commercial corridors.

Presented by Kendall Whittier Main Street and underwritten by George Kaiser Family Foundation, it offers dollar-for-dollar matching grants of up to $1,000 and $3,000.

“This will be the 10th year of this program, and in those years, we’ve awarded more than $57,000 and seen revitalization projects equaling hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Jessica Jackson Seay, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, said in a statement. “We expect to see a lot of good projects this year.”

Any commercial property in the grant boundaries of Kendall Whittier is eligible to apply. Eligible improvements include, but are not limited to, masonry repair, window or door repair/replacement, transom repair/replacement, replacement of architectural details, awnings, lighting, signage and public art.

An eligible facade is defined as an individual storefront or side of a building that faces a public street. Separate addresses within a single building may qualify as separate facades.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28 and can be submitted online, by email, mailed or delivered in person. Applications that are mailed should be postmarked Feb. 28.

The application is available in Spanish, as well as English.

Because of limited funds, not every applicant with an eligible project may be awarded. The grant committee recommends applicants be as thorough as possible when filling out the application.

Those awarded will be notified by the end of March. Projects cannot begin prior to grant notification, and projects must be completed — and receipts submitted for reimbursement — by Dec. 8. For more information about the program or to apply, go to visitKendallWhittier.com/facadegrants.

Nonprofit receives $50,000 grant from Google

ACT Accelerator, a nonprofit serving under-represented founders, has received a $50,000 grant from Google’s Global Data Center RISE program, which supports programs, organizations and nonprofits working to create a robust pipeline of tech talent from under-represented groups.

The grant from Google will help support programming, master classes, office space, adviser matching and early-stage Black and Latino entrepreneurs receiving non-dilutive investment from the ACT Accelerator.

“Google understands the importance of providing accessible workforce training and education to under-served groups and the transformative impact it can have within the community,” Yolanda Washington, GDC program manager of talent pipeline development, said in a statement. “Through this grant program, we are able to support organizations that are reaching these underrepresented groups and providing them with the skills and training to succeed in tech and other trades. We are proud to support the ACT Accelerator and their efforts to build the future workforce.”

Founded in 2020, the ACT Accelerator has invested $1.82 million into 26 companies.

“Historically, Black and Latino entrepreneurs have been extremely underfunded and have lacked the necessary resources to grow their companies,” Taleya Mayberry-Smith, ACT Accelerator program director, said in a statement. “This accelerator not only gives them the social capital but the financial capital needed to superpower their businesses. We exist to raise the equity bar and create a pipeline for generational Black and Latino wealth.”

Currently, ACT Accelerator is preparing for its fourth cohort.

Airport starts virtual taxicab queueing system

Tulsa International Airport recently launched a new virtual taxicab queueing system with UnDelay, an aviation data analytics and tech company.

The new system will improve efficiencies and revenue for both taxicab drivers and the airport, while maintaining the current process and simplicity for customers needing taxicab services.

Previously, taxicab drivers operating at the airport were required to park in a lot south of the airport to enter a taxi queue. In this lot, cab drivers would manually pay the airport their ground transportation fees for each airport trip they made and then wait for their turn to pull up to the curb to pick up customers.

To avoid crowded roadways, the airport only allows three taxicabs to park at the terminal curb at a time. The previous taxicab queueing lot had a monitor that showed camera footage from the terminal curb, allowing drivers to know when it was their turn to pull up to pick up a passenger. Upon arrival at the taxicab parking zone near the terminal curb, the driver would provide an airport employee their receipt, showing their payment of ground transportation fees at the queueing lot.

UnDelay’s web-based software now allows taxi drivers to enter the virtual “queueing zone” from a remote location, instead of physically parking in the lot south of the airport. The system will then alert drivers when it is their turn to approach the terminal curb and pick up passengers.

Using geo-fencing technology, the web-based software will automatically charge the drivers their ground transportation fees as they approach the terminal, eliminating the need for them to manually pay the fee for each trip. Taxis will now be able to pick up passengers more quickly and efficiently. The system will also give the airport the capability to see which drivers have paid, so an airport staff member will no longer have to physically check their receipts.

“Automation is essential in aviation operations, and it will increase customer satisfaction and revenue,” Safir Monroe, founder and CEO of UnDelay, said in a statement. “While working as a software engineer at Delta Air Lines, I saw a huge need in data analytics and the optimization of aviation systems. After leaving the company, I wanted to help make a huge difference in the travel industry so I created UnDelay to help reduce the problems airports and airlines were having with landside and airside operations.”

The tech company is a part of ACT Tulsa Accelerator’s second cohort, which is a six-month program designed to cultivate and drive innovation of minority-led technology startups located in Tulsa. The program is a joint venture between i2E and ACT House, and provides each start-up with $70k investments with zero interest and equity.

“Collaborating with UnDelay to find a solution that automates the taxicab queueing process at Tulsa International modernizes our ground transportation operation while also providing more flexibility for the taxicab drivers serving our customers,” Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, said in a statement. “We are excited to be the first airport to adopt this new web-based software and look forward to deploying additional innovative solutions with UnDelay in the future.”

Magellan Midstream earnings grow in 2022

Magellan Midstream Partners this past week reported fourth-quarter earnings of $187 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, compared to $244 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for fourth quarter of 2021.

For all of 2022, the locally based energy company had a net income of $1.036 billion, or $4.95 per diluted share, compared to $982 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, in 2021.

“Magellan wrapped up the year with another solid quarter, supported by record refined products transportation volumes and financial results that exceeded our expectations,” CEO Aaron Milford said in a statement. “During 2022, we delivered over $1.3 billion of value to our investors via opportunistic equity repurchases and Magellan’s attractive cash distribution, marking 21 years of continuous annual distribution growth.”

“More than ever, world events during 2022 reinforced the criticality of the energy industry and the essential fuels our nation relies on every day. Magellan remains committed to running our business responsibly, with a continued focus on safe and reliable operations while maintaining our proven financial discipline and balanced capital allocation strategy to maximize long-term investor value.”

