TurboTax settlement to pay out $1.7 million

More than $1.7 million from a multistate settlement is coming to Oklahoma after TurboTax owner Intuit collected payment from consumers for free tax services.

A statement from Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the estimated 56,000 Oklahomans who were “tricked” will begin receiving checks in May.

Those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program will be notified by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, via email. Consumers will not be asked to file a claim, according to a news release, with most expected to receive $29-$30. For more information, go to AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

ONE Gas honored for safety achievement

For the sixth consecutive year, ONE Gas received an American Gas Association Safety Achievement Award for excellence in employee safety. The Tulsa-based energy firm was honored Wednesday at the group’s annual operations conference in Texas.

ONE Gas was recognized for having the lowest incident rate for the number of days away from work, restricted or transferred among similar-sized natural gas distribution companies. The safety scores place ONE Gas among the safest of all natural gas distribution companies nationwide, according to a news release.

“Safety is the foundation of every decision we make at ONE Gas,” ONE Gas executive Todd Hohn said in a statement. “Our safety record reflects 3,800 dedicated individuals who commit to starting when safe each day.”

ONE Gas provides natural gas to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Energy One Federal Credit Union bringing branch to BA

Energy One Federal Credit Union this week celebrated the start of construction on its first Broken Arrow branch.

Located at the northeast corner of Washington (East 91st) Street and Garnett Road, the new branch will include drive-through and a full-service lobby.

“We are excited to be a part of the community as the city continues to grow,” CEO Steve McNabb said in a statement.

Energy One Federal Credit Union, part of the Tulsa metro for 88 years, started as The Cities Service FCU and later changed its name.

Cherokee Nation taking applications for youth job program

Citizens age 16 to 24 from any federally recognized tribe are invited to apply for the Cherokee Nation’s 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program.

“As Cherokees, it is important for us to prioritize programs that provide our young citizens with the educational tools and experiences they need in order to prepare them for a successful future,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelly said the summer job placement could be used to successfully transition to eventual full-time employment. The program runs June 12 through July 21.

Interested applicants can meet with a career specialist at any Cherokee Nation Career Services office; the deadline to apply is May 19.

Go to cherokee.org for more information.