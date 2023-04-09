Artists sought for TIA installation

Tulsa airport officials are seeking artists who might be interested in creating a “bold, innovative and engaging” suspended installation for the main terminal building.

The selection committee will include representative from the local arts community, according to a news release, as well as airport staff. In mid-June, five applicants will be selected to receive a $2,000 stipend to present their final concept.

Applicants will be judged not only on artistic experience and creativity but also feasibility, including potential long-term maintenance of the installation.

“We have prioritized public art on airport property since we formed our Cultural Advisory Group in 2006, but this is the most substantial art project we’ve funded,” said Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins.

Submissions are due June 2. The total budget for the project is $250,000. Go to bit.ly/3MsKZ8Z for more information.

TTCU urging kids to save money

TTCU Federal Credit Union is encouraging young people to save money by giving 21 cash prizes to children 17 or younger who make deposits in April.

“The contest is designed to reward young savers and to give parents an opportunity to talk with their kids about the importance of saving money,” a news release states.

Any child who makes two deposits totaling at least $25 will be placed in a drawing, with winners notified by May 31.

The 21 winners will receive a $100 deposit in their savings account, according to a TTCU news release in honor of National Credit Union Month.

“It’s important for parents to teach children the value of money when they are young,” TTCU President Tim Lyons said. “Good saving habits will help them succeed financially as adults.”

TTCU has six branches in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, and one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Pryor, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah.

AAON hosts tours for investor day event

An investor day event next month at AAON headquarters in Tulsa will include tours of the facility that provides commercial and industrial HVAC solutions.

CEO Gary Fields and other members of the senior leadership team will be on hand on the second day of the event, May 17-18, according to a news release.

AAON’s new Exploration Center, opening this month, provides “a new dimension of interactive customer engagement” in which products can be seen side-by-side with the market alternatives, according to the company.

The investor day event also will include tours of the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot laboratory utilized for research and development, as well as testing.

For more information or to register, go to aaon.com/investors. A livestream of the presentation will be made available, the release states.

Event showcases solar energy systems

An event Tuesday will provide information for homeowners, business executives and nonprofit leaders who are interested in purchasing solar energy systems.

Solarize Green Country will showcase its services 7 p.m. April 11 at Circle Cinema. Those who attend will learn about the benefits of solar energy and battery storage, as well as information on purchasing roof-top or battery storage systems. Specialists from Solar Power of Oklahoma, the installation vendor selected through a competitive bidding process, will be on hand during the event.

Go to SolarizeGreenCountry.com to learn more or to request an assessment of the feasibility of installing a solar energy system.

— From Staff Reports