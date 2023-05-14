Applications open for Oklahoma Grassroots Rural & Ag Business Accelerators

Innovators across the state are invited to apply for the inaugural Oklahoma Grassroots Rural & Ag Business Accelerators program, an opportunity offering business support and other resources.

The deadline for applications is May 19. Go to okfarmbureau.org/accelerator.

The program is coordinated by Oklahoma Farm Bureau. To apply, companies must have operations, investment or impact in Oklahoma and must be located in a community with a population of 50,000 or less.

The Cultivate Oklahoma agricultural innovation pipeline, running June to September, will focus on innovations and technologies that have on-farm or production agriculture applications. Those completing this pipeline may participate in the national AgLaunch365 accelerator with the chance for pre-seed-stage equity investment.

The Activate Oklahoma rural innovation pipeline, June through November, provides resources from Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers to help entrepreneurs bring ideas and technologies to market. Graduates of this pipeline may pitch to a panel of capital partners for a chance to receive equity investment in their enterprise.

Tulsa firm acquires manufacturer of drilling tools, rigs

Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa-based private equity fund, announced the acquisition of a Pennsylvania-based provider of tools and rigs serving the construction, mining, utility and energy industries.

In a news release Argonaut officials say Center Rock is a premier manufacturer of tools that drill through overburden and bedrock.

The Center Rock leadership team will remain in place, the release states, with the Argonaut partnership offering opportunities to expand product offerings into other industries and parts of the world.

Founded in 2002, Argonaut has more than $2 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Burkes Outlet stores being renamed

The owner of Burkes Outlet stores, Bealls Inc., has announced a rebranding for all 13 sites in Oklahoma, as well as its stores across the U.S.

Burkes Outlets first opened in Oklahoma in 2019. The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet to become Bealls. Store signs in Muskogee, Enid, McAlester and Bartlesville were changed in the past few weeks, according to a news release.

“We’re making this change so it’s easier to find us everywhere and because some people think the word ‘outlet’ implies seconds or excess merchandise,” the release states. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”

Bealls, founded in 1915 in Florida, now boasts more than 600 stores in 23 states.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations.