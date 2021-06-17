Building material shortage puts projects on hold

“I know guys who are buying lumber when it’s still in transit to the country,” she said. “If somebody finds out there’s a shipment coming, they’re bidding on that while it’s still on the boat.”

Sohngen blames COVID-19 for much of the problem. He pointed out that while home starts and construction spending cratered at the outset of the pandemic, the industry rebounded quickly. Remodeling, in particular, has picked up even more.

While demand has risen quickly, it is actually at about the same pace as before COVID, Sohngen said. But a stall in supplies pushed prices upward in a hurry. Other considerations include logging restraints put in place by the Canadian government, which are set administratively rather than economically. That limits an ability to increase supply in times of high demand.

Kenny Wagler of Grabar Post Buildings Inc. in Indiana believes labor availability is also a contributing factor.

“With the stimulus money and those unemployment checks, people aren’t coming back to work,” he said.

Many contractors are requiring lead times of at least eight to 10 weeks.

Getting estimates on when relief will come is as difficult as getting jobs completed.

“Any resource that I’ve consulted say there is no end in sight,” Miller said. “There isn’t anything to indicate when this is going to stop.”

