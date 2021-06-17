Building material shortage puts projects on hold

Farmers needing some construction work done should be willing to open their wallets as well their calendars.
Prices for building materials have risen to levels never seen before, and contractors are backed up.
“Demand is not slowing down. Everybody still wants to keep building,” said Megan Miller, executive director of the National Frame Building Association. “The workloads are great. They have enough business to add people. They’re glad about how much business they have and how good the year is, even 2020, but they’re scrambling to get whatever they can.”
Manufacturers and distributors are feeling the effects of the price increases and material shortages across the country.
“We’re definitely having problems getting stuff in,” said Mark Young of Wyoming-based Western Building Supply. “The increase in pricing has gone above and beyond what we’ve ever thought it would be.”
WBS distributes wood, metal and other building materials. In addition, the company manufactures trusses, laminated columns, metal siding and roofing. Delays are common.
“A year ago we were about three days out on a pole barn kit. Now we’re anywhere from three to five weeks,” Young said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, lumber prices increased 180% from April 2020 to April 2021. Much of the increase occurred since last fall.
Ohio State University professor Brent Sohngen said in a report that the problem feeds on itself. Many timber owners are reluctant to cut trees under the assumption that prices will rise even more, so they hold on to what they have.
But all building materials are undergoing price increases and shortages. That is due to the fact that a shortage in one area inevitably leads to higher demand in another. That means steel — a substitute for lumber — also becomes more valuable and harder to find.
Indeed, Young has seen shortages in virtually every piece of material used by WBS.
“Even screws — whether lags or screws to hold a tin roof — everything has been difficult to get,” he said.
Miller sees the same issue. Construction contractors are challenged daily by the squeeze put on material supplies.
Phil Borgic, an Illinois pork producer whose business includes 15 contract producers and 25 locations, said most farmers are loath to begin a major construction project under the circumstances.
“A contract grower can’t put up a building today and cash flow with building costs being up so much more,” he said. “It’s definitely affected expansion in the pork business. Hopefully, prices will come down.”
Miller said the supply squeeze has resulted in some dramatic business moves.
“I know guys who are buying lumber when it’s still in transit to the country,” she said. “If somebody finds out there’s a shipment coming, they’re bidding on that while it’s still on the boat.”
Sohngen blames COVID-19 for much of the problem. He pointed out that while home starts and construction spending cratered at the outset of the pandemic, the industry rebounded quickly. Remodeling, in particular, has picked up even more.
While demand has risen quickly, it is actually at about the same pace as before COVID, Sohngen said. But a stall in supplies pushed prices upward in a hurry. Other considerations include logging restraints put in place by the Canadian government, which are set administratively rather than economically. That limits an ability to increase supply in times of high demand.
Kenny Wagler of Grabar Post Buildings Inc. in Indiana believes labor availability is also a contributing factor.
“With the stimulus money and those unemployment checks, people aren’t coming back to work,” he said.
Many contractors are requiring lead times of at least eight to 10 weeks.
Getting estimates on when relief will come is as difficult as getting jobs completed.
“Any resource that I’ve consulted say there is no end in sight,” Miller said. “There isn’t anything to indicate when this is going to stop.”