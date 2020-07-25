America’s leading beverage companies and environmental and sustainability groups recently announced that Broken Arrow is the latest city chosen for investment under an initiative to improve the collection and recycling of plastic bottles.
With $390,500 from the Every Bottle Back program, the city will launch a new curbside recycling program and provide 35,000 households with carts and recycling education materials. Currently, Broken Arrow residents do not have curbside recycling, which means too many plastic bottles and other recyclables are being sent to a landfill.
Broken Arrow is expected to transition from a plastic garbage bag-based trash system to a cart-based system with curbside recycling in the fall.
The Every Bottle Back investment is estimated to collect 124 million pounds of recyclable materials over 10 years, of which 2.1 million pounds will be aluminum and 5.8 million pounds will be PET — polyethylene terephthalate, both of which are used to make 100% recyclable cans and bottles.
Launched in October by the American Beverage Association, Every Bottle Back is a coalition to reduce the beverage industry’s plastic footprint. It brings together the Coca-Cola Co., Keurig, Dr Pepper and PepsiCo with leading environmental and sustainability organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund, Closed Loop Partners and The Recycling Partnership.
Together, they will support the “circular plastics economy” by reinforcing to consumers the value of recyclable plastic bottles, ensuring that they don’t end up in oceans, rivers or landfills.
“America’s leading beverage companies launched Every Bottle Back last year to assist communities like Broken Arrow in implementing modern recycling programs with technology and infrastructure to ensure more plastic bottles and cans are recovered, recycled and remade,” Katherine Lugar, ABA president and CEO, said in a statement.
“Our collaborative approach will help our industry reduce its plastic footprint and build a more circular economy to use less new plastic overall. Together, we will ensure valuable recyclable materials no longer end up in a landfill or as litter in our communities.”
Broken Arrow received a grant from The Recycling Partnership because of its dedication to advancing recycling in the community. The positive results from the city’s pilot program last year indicate that residents will use the carts.
“This investment will ensure recyclable materials are properly collected and help local residents understand the importance of recycling properly, which is an important first step in building a circular system for our valuable PET plastic bottles,” James McSpadden of the Oklahoma Beverage Association said in a statement.
“Making recycling accessible and convenient for consumers is a big win for the city of Broken Arrow and a model for Oklahoma.”
