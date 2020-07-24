The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation has launched a new website that will act as a resource for existing businesses, startups and new companies expanding or relocating to the city.
The link, www.BrokenArrowEDC.com., features demographic data, spotlights major employers and industries and allows users to search for available property in Broken Arrow.
Questions about business relocation to or expansion in Broken Arrow, can be directed to Darla Heller at the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation at 918-893-2100.