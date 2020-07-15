A Broken Arrow company is manufacturing signs to back law enforcement in light of a recent shooting that killed a Tulsa police officer and wounded another.
FASTSIGNS was asked by friends and family of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson to produce signs that would line his family's street. Johnson was killed and Tulsa police officer critically wounded about three weeks ago during an early-morning traffic stop.
After FASTSIGNS made a version of a Back the Blue sign for Johnson's family, company owner began creating replicas for the community to purchase and display their support for local law enforcement.
Their goal is to sell 10,000 signs by July 22. Signs cost $20 and the net proceeds will be given to the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Benevolence Fund.
The company's website is www.fastsigns.com and the phone number is 918-615-8282.
To order a sign, those interested can click here.
To donate directly to the fund, click here.