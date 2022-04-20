Broken Arrow Chamber, Broken Arrow and Union schools partner on healthcare career day

The Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, along with Broken Arrow and Union Public Schools are partnering with area companies to raise awareness and introduce students to careers in the healthcare field on Wednesday.

Professionals from healthcare will spend the day on campus at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Union Freshman Academy and Broken Arrow Options Academy to talk to students about the in-demand careers in the healthcare industry as well as education pathways available to obtain those positions.

“There are nearly 5,000 employees in Broken Arrow working in the healthcare industry with an average wage of nearly $59,000,” Amber Miller, BAEDC workforce development director, said in a statement. “This event is designed to break the common misconceptions about careers in healthcare and help spark an interest in students. This will broaden the pipeline of talent to our healthcare industry in Broken Arrow.”

More than 100 volunteers and professionals from the Broken Arrow and Tulsa healthcare community, including Brookdale Senior Living, Saint Francis Health System, Hillcrest and Ascension St. John will engage with more than 2,500 students in hands-on activities that introduce students to the healthcare industry in the day-long event.

“Many students’ only exposure to a career is the one they see their families engage in every day,” Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the BAEDC, said in a statement. “Our goal at the BAEDC is to identify the high demand occupations and industries and provide opportunities for our students to see the success they can have with our local employers and the education pathways available right here in the region to live a great life.”

Brookdale Senior Living provided 200 blood pressure cuffs and stethoscopes for one of the career-day projects. In addition, more than 20 Brookdale employees from the area will be volunteering their time in the classrooms Wednesday.

In addition to the area healthcare companies, other partners in the event are Tulsa Tech, Tulsa Community College, Northeastern State University and City of Broken Arrow.

