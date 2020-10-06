 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow-based BlackHawk Industrial announces acquisition of company

Broken Arrow-based BlackHawk Industrial, a distributor of metalworking, industrial, maintenance, repair operating and production and packaging supplies, announced the acquisition of D&L Industrial Supply on Monday.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

With operations in Irwin, Pennsylvania, D&L has a reputation as a technical distributor in the cutting tool space. The acquisition of D&L extends BlackHawk’s service capabilities into a large manufacturing market, BlackHawk said.

