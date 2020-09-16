BOK Financial hands out total of $35,000 to six Tulsa nonprofits

Tulsa-based BOK Financial has donated a total of $35,000 to six local Tulsa nonprofits as part of the company's "Guide the Giving" campaign.
Receiving the gifts are Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma ($10,000); Clarehouse ($5,000); Emergency Infant Services ($5,000); Hospitality House of Tulsa ($5,000); Tulsa Dream Center ($5,000) and Tulsa Habitat for Humanity $5,000.
To help support its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, BOK Financial solicited employee nominations and selected 15 local nonprofits companywide to receive donations totaling $125,000.
Employees voted on the nominees, producing one winner in each of its 10 major markets that received $10,000 apiece and five additional top vote-getters that each received $5,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.