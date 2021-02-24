Boeing sends newest passenger jet to rural Oklahoma airport for testing

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Boeing 777-9 landed at a remote Oklahoma airport Tuesday to begin flight tests proposed by the company last year.
The 777-9 is Boeing's newest commercial wide-body jet. It's the longest aircraft of its kind in the world at over 251 feet, and can carry more than 400 passengers. Its two GE9X engines are the biggest and most powerful turbine engines in operation.
The airplane arrived Tuesday afternoon at Clinton-Sherman Airport in Burns Flat, about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City.
"We are scheduled to perform testing in Oklahoma with our new Boeing 777-9," a company spokesperson told The Oklahoman. "This is part of our rigorous test program for the 777X, which is progressing well. We’re conducting a comprehensive series of tests and conditions, on the ground and in the air, to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design."
