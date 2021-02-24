 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boeing sends newest passenger jet to rural Oklahoma airport for testing

Boeing sends newest passenger jet to rural Oklahoma airport for testing

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Boeing 777-9 landed at a remote Oklahoma airport Tuesday to begin flight tests proposed by the company last year.

The 777-9 is Boeing's newest commercial wide-body jet. It's the longest aircraft of its kind in the world at over 251 feet, and can carry more than 400 passengers. Its two GE9X engines are the biggest and most powerful turbine engines in operation.

The airplane arrived Tuesday afternoon at Clinton-Sherman Airport in Burns Flat, about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City.

"We are scheduled to perform testing in Oklahoma with our new Boeing 777-9," a company spokesperson told The Oklahoman. "This is part of our rigorous test program for the 777X, which is progressing well. We’re conducting a comprehensive series of tests and conditions, on the ground and in the air, to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design."

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: American Airlines' Tulsa maintenance base

October 2020 video: Tulsa airport lobby dedication

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma power grid avoids crisis
Business News

Oklahoma power grid avoids crisis

Although the threat of controlled service interruption has lessened for now, the demand for natural gas is still high and supply is limited, which means there is still a significant potential for the reinstatement of short-term service interruptions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News