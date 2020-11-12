Boeing commits $215,000 to nonprofit partners in Oklahoma City area that support military veterans

In observance of Veterans Day, aerospace giant Boeing on Wednesday committed $215,000 in grants for nonprofit partners in the Oklahoma City-area that serve military veterans and their families.
It is part of $14.2 million charitable grants package supporting 97 veterans' organizations worldwide. Investments will fund veterans' workforce transition services and recovery and rehabilitation programs through 2021 and beyond.
Boeing's Oklahoma City campus accommodates more than 3,000 company employees and contractors who work with Tinker Air Force Base personnel performing support and modernization programs for U.S. defense aircraft.
