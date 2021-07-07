Biz quicks

Commerce Dept. names new communications director
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Amy Blackburn will serve as the new director of marketing and communications.
Blackburn, who previously served as as director of state branding for ODC, will also hold a role as director of web and citizen experience at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
“Amy brings impressive expertise and leadership to our team. As we work to diversify our economy and strengthen Oklahoma communities, I am confident that she can help us share the message of Oklahoma’s many pro-business advantages,” said Scott Mueller, secretary of commerce and workforce development, in a statement.
Blackburn holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma State University. Prior to her work for the state, she worked in the private sector at advertising agencies such as Ackerman McQueen, Jordan Advertising and Saxum Strategic Communications.
“I am thrilled to join the Commerce team,” said Blackburn. “I look forward to furthering the mission of being a Top Ten state by promoting our business-friendly culture and great quality of life to companies across the globe.”
Tulsa’s Yorkshire Publishing sold, new leadership in place
Tulsa-based Yorkshire Publishing has been purchased by Dr. Kent and Laura Denmark.
The pair will be taking the helm of Yorkshire from president and owner Roger Chasteen.
Chasteen, in a statement, said he sees a bright future for Yorkshire Publishing, a company he’s owned and operated since 2002.
“After 20 years of publishing across the United States, I am excited to see Dr. Denmark take the company to a new level.”
Denmark with his background in medical authorship, reviewing and editing, will keep the headquarters in Tulsa while looking to carry the company into the future of publishing.
Denmark will operate as president and owner while. Laura Denmark will move into the vice-president and general manager role.
Stated Denmark: “Mr. Chasteen has built a reputable publishing house with a broad catalogue that we are excited to acquire. Laura and I look forward to building on that foundation.”
Ban over, smokers lighting up again at Atlantic City casinos
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — For a year, Gary Scromo of Staten Island, New York, would either walk outside one of Atlantic City’s casinos if he wanted to smoke a cigar, or just do without one if the weather was bad.
But last weekend, he was once again able to light up inside the casinos as a year-long ban, inspired by the coronavirus last July, expired.
“I walked inside and saw the ashtrays, and knew: Smoking is back,” he said.
Smoking is indeed back at the nine Atlantic City casinos. But not everyone is happy about it, and even the state’s governor is hinting he might look favorably on a bill that would permanently ban it inside the gambling halls. Democrat Phil Murphy said last week, “I would be very constructive on that,” stopping short of saying he would sign the legislation.
Smoking foes are making a major push to eliminate the so-called “casino loophole,” the one big exemption to New Jersey’s law banning smoking in most indoor places, including restaurants and bars. They held a rally last week on the Boardwalk calling on the state’s legislative leaders and Murphy to enact a permanent smoking ban in the casinos.
“In my 20 years as a dealer, I’ve seen too many of my coworkers experience serious health issues due to exposure to secondhand smoke,” a casino dealer, Nicole Vitola, said at the rally.
Murphy lifted the ban, which was part of a health emergency that was allowed to expire as the state continues to vaccinate residents and case numbers decline.
The situation is now what it was before the pandemic: Casino patrons can smoke on no more than 20% of the casino floor, signs designate areas where smoking is allowed, and the casinos have invested heavily in air filtration systems.