Biz quicks

But last weekend, he was once again able to light up inside the casinos as a year-long ban, inspired by the coronavirus last July, expired.

“I walked inside and saw the ashtrays, and knew: Smoking is back,” he said.

Smoking is indeed back at the nine Atlantic City casinos. But not everyone is happy about it, and even the state’s governor is hinting he might look favorably on a bill that would permanently ban it inside the gambling halls. Democrat Phil Murphy said last week, “I would be very constructive on that,” stopping short of saying he would sign the legislation.

Smoking foes are making a major push to eliminate the so-called “casino loophole,” the one big exemption to New Jersey’s law banning smoking in most indoor places, including restaurants and bars. They held a rally last week on the Boardwalk calling on the state’s legislative leaders and Murphy to enact a permanent smoking ban in the casinos.

“In my 20 years as a dealer, I’ve seen too many of my coworkers experience serious health issues due to exposure to secondhand smoke,” a casino dealer, Nicole Vitola, said at the rally.

Murphy lifted the ban, which was part of a health emergency that was allowed to expire as the state continues to vaccinate residents and case numbers decline.