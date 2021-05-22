Biz quicks

UScellular users in Tulsa gain access
UScellular customers in Tulsa now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. The new 5G equipment in Tulsa County offers expanded coverage to several communities and will enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Oklahoma.
“UScellular customers in Tulsa will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” Jeff Heeley, director of sales for UScellular in Oklahoma, said in a statement.
“We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”
The multiyear network expansion for 5G in Oklahoma is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $29.4 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Oklahoma residents.
Spartan, Teamsters announce partnership
The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and International Brotherhood of Teamsters have announced an educational partnership.
The Teamsters’ airline division has more than 90,000 members across trades such as aircraft maintenance, piloting and customer service.
To serve the educational goals of Teamsters and their families, Spartan College offers special scholarship opportunities to those who qualify at all four of their campus locations: Tulsa, Broomfield, Colorado; and California sites in Riverside and Inglewood.
April U.S. home sales decrease
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs.
Existing home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9% from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
April’s sales pace was the slowest since last June and well below the 6.01 million sales rate economists expected, according to FactSet.
“Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.“ All indications is that buyer demand remains strong.”
Sales through the first four months of this year are running 20% higher than they were a year ago, the NAR said.
The combination of solid demand and a dearth of homes on the market continues to drive up home prices. Last month, the U.S. median home price surged 19.1% from a year earlier to $341,600, an all-time high. Half of the homes on the market are selling for more than their list price, Yun said.
At the end of April, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.16 million, an increase of 10.5% from March, but down 20.5% from April last year. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.4-month supply, versus a 4-month supply a year earlier, the NAR said.
The low inventory of homes on the market is fueling heated competition among buyers, resulting in bidding wars and leading to homes selling at a breakneck pace.
— From wire, staff reports