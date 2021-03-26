Biz quicks

The stock market debut followed strong investor enthusiasm for Poshmark Inc., whose stock more than doubled to $101.50 valuing the company at $7.4 billion in its showing on Jan. 14. However, Poshmark’s shares have come down more than 60% since then.

ThredUp’s initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 apiece, the high end of its estimated range of $12 to $14, according to a statement by the company. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares, opened at $18.25 late Friday morning on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “TDUP.”

“I am thrilled with how the stock is being received, but it’s just one day and we have great years of opportunity in front of us,” said James Reinhart, the co-founder and CEO of ThredUp, during an interview with The Associated Press Friday.