Biz quicks

Oklahoma job drop from January to February second-highest in nation, federal data shows
The state of Oklahoma lost the second-most jobs (10,700) in the country from January to February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Oklahoma trailed only Missouri (11,600) in job losses. Employment decreased in Missouri -0.4 percent and in Oklahoma -0.7 percent.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states (Mississippi was the other), and was essentially unchanged in 36 states and the District of Columbia in February.
The largest job gains occurred in California (141,000), Michigan (63,500) and Washington (+28,700). The largest percentage increase occurred in Michigan (1.6 percent), followed by California, New Mexico, and Washington (+0.9 percent each).
Neighbors complain about Muscogee (Creek) Nation meat processing plant south of Glenpool
Some people have a beef with a $10 million meat processing facility being built by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Winchester Mayor Deborah Adkison, whose town is near the site, and 10 other "neighbors" detailed their displeasure in an half-page advertisement that appeared Friday in the Tulsa World.
Addressing the citizens of the tribe, the town official and others claim the Creek Nation chose the site without consideration of the folks who will live near it.
Urging Creek Nation citizens to contact Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, they go onto write that their experts claim that "the odors, water pollution, and aerosol air pollution of slaughterhouse pathogens will will create an imminent and substantial endangerment to persons in the area…"
Officials broke ground on the facility in October.
Called the Looped Square Meat Co., it will encompass 25,000 square feet just south of the tribe’s Duck Creek Casino a few miles south of Glenpool on U.S. 75. Beggs, a town also mentioned in the letter, is southwest of the facility.
CARES Act money — the Trump administration allocated $8 billion in CARES Act funding to tribes in late March 2020 — is being used for the project, which is part of the Creek Nation’s vision to promote long-term stability in food sovereignty and security.
Offering meat processing and retail meats to the public, as well as the tribe, the facility is expected to employ up to 25 people.
ThredUp's shares pop in stock market debut
Shares of ThredUp rose more than 40% in their stock market debut Friday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the online seller of second-hand women’s and children’s clothing.
The stock market debut followed strong investor enthusiasm for Poshmark Inc., whose stock more than doubled to $101.50 valuing the company at $7.4 billion in its showing on Jan. 14. However, Poshmark’s shares have come down more than 60% since then.
ThredUp’s initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 apiece, the high end of its estimated range of $12 to $14, according to a statement by the company. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares, opened at $18.25 late Friday morning on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “TDUP.”
“I am thrilled with how the stock is being received, but it’s just one day and we have great years of opportunity in front of us,” said James Reinhart, the co-founder and CEO of ThredUp, during an interview with The Associated Press Friday.
ThredUp’s debut comes as the resale market has remained resilient even during the pandemic, benefiting from shoppers’ accelerated shift online and customers’ steadfast focus on second-hand goods as they become more conscious about the environment.
ThredUp, whiich is based in Oakland, California and was founded in 2009, calls itself a “managed” marketplace, for sellers, including managing pricing, merchandising, fulfillment, payments and customer service. With this model, it believes it attracts high-quality supply without directly spending money to acquire sellers.
ThredUp sellers can order a clean out kit, fill it and return it using the company’s prepaid label. ThredUp then takes it and gets it ready for resale.
— wire, staff reports