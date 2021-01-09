Biz quicks

Jenks Walmart closes for cleaning, restocking

Walmart shoppers in the Jenks area will have to find another store for their grocery needs this weekend as their Neighborhood Market location closes for cleaning.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the Jenks Neighborhood Market at 11020 S. Elm St. closed temporarily to allow third-party cleaning crews time to sanitize the building and associates the opportunity to properly restock shelves.

The store is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the corporation said in a news release. “When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

The cleaning is part of a proactive, data-based company program that makes determinations of stores in need of extra time for cleaning or stocking, a corporate spokesman said in an email.

Assessor’s Office works most deeds since 2017

The Tulsa County Assessor’s Office worked 31,632 deeds in 2020, the most since 2017.