Biz quicks

Jenks Walmart closes for cleaning, restocking
Walmart shoppers in the Jenks area will have to find another store for their grocery needs this weekend as their Neighborhood Market location closes for cleaning.
At 2 p.m. Friday, the Jenks Neighborhood Market at 11020 S. Elm St. closed temporarily to allow third-party cleaning crews time to sanitize the building and associates the opportunity to properly restock shelves.
The store is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the corporation said in a news release. “When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”
The cleaning is part of a proactive, data-based company program that makes determinations of stores in need of extra time for cleaning or stocking, a corporate spokesman said in an email.
Assessor’s Office works most deeds since 2017
The Tulsa County Assessor’s Office worked 31,632 deeds in 2020, the most since 2017.
Last year’s number exceeded the figure for 2019 (31,458) and was 318 shy of those pored over in 2017.
Tulsa County Assessor John A. Wright said an indication of the stability of the county’s real estate market is reflected in the number of documents filed annually that affect title to real estate. The Assessor’s Office examines those documents for ownership, legal descriptions and other property changes for accuracy when providing the tax roll to the Treasurer’s Office each year.
The official repository for property ownership resides with the County Clerk’s Office.
“Despite the initial impact of COVID-19 to the real estate market, the low interest rates, market adaptations to allow commerce to continue and the ongoing interest in owning a home, the activity this year has ended consistent with several previous years,” Wright said in a statement.
Energy sector in region sports small gains
Energy activity in a seven-state region that includes Oklahoma expanded moderately in the last quarter of 2020 but remained below year-ago levels, according to a survey by the Kansas City Fed.
“District drilling and business activity increased in Q4, indicating some recovery from historic lows in 2020,” Chad Wilkerson, Oklahoma City Branch executive and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement. “However, firms are increasing output with fewer employees, and additional job cuts are expected. A significant share of firms have plans to reduce emissions moving forward, and most firms also expected higher regulatory costs in the upcoming year.”
The Kansas City Fed’s quarterly survey monitors oil and gas-related firms located and/or headquartered in the Tenth District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico. Part of the nation’s central bank, the Kansas City Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies and providing financial services to depository institutions.
Survey results reveal changes in several indicators of energy activity, including drilling, capital spending and employment. Firms also indicate projections for oil and gas prices.