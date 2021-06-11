Biz quicks

Market watch
Dow 30: 34,466.24 +19.10
S&P 500: 4,239.18 +19.63
Okla. Sweet: $67.00 +0.50
Nat. gas futures: $3.15 -0.02
Yen per dollar: 109.58 no change
Gold: $1,896.40 +0.90
ALDI to open store in Claremore
CLAREMORE — ALDI will open its first store in Claremore next week.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the store will be located at 1700 S. Scissortail Ave. It is part of a national expansion plan designed to make the franchise the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is about 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Venues also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.
The company has more than 2,000 stores across 37 states.
Magellan announces $435 million sale
Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. announced Thursday that it has agreed to sell its independent terminals network to a Houston company for $435 million.
To be sold to Buckeye Partners, L.P., the network accounts for 26 refined petroleum products terminals with about 6 million barrels of storage located primarily in the country’s southeastern states.
“The sale of our independent terminals demonstrates Magellan’s continued focus on utilizing all available options, including optimization of our asset portfolio, to maximize unit-holder value,” Magellan CEO Michael Mears said in a statement. “We would like to express Magellan’s gratitude to all employees dedicated to these facilities for their contributions and efforts through the years.”
The sale is expected to close upon the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Magellan intends to use the proceeds consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities.
Magellan is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. It owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.
City’s FEC marks helping 89 people
The city’s no-cost Financial Empowerment Center Today has held 244 sessions and helped 89 people in its first six months.
Powered by the city of Tulsa and Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, FEC was launched Dec. 10. The one-on-one financial counseling program has helped build $24,348 in savings and reduce $10,803 in debt among FEC clients.
“We are proud that the city of Tulsa has a Financial Empowerment Center that is a public service available at no cost to any Tulsan over the age of 18,” Krystal Reyes, the city’s chief resilience officer, said in a statement. “The city launched this program to build individual financial resilience and this in turn supports community resilience. By supporting the financial health and well-being of residents, more and more Tulsans will be better positioned to buy homes, support city businesses, and contribute to the local economy.”
The FEC is part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy to help Tulsans build financial resilience. The virtual and in-person sessions are unique to the client and their personal financial goals, including increasing future savings, reducing debt, opening a bank account and establishing and improving credit.
Goodwill Industries of Tulsa contracts with the city to provide the services.
“We are very encouraged to see that almost half of our clients have had multiple sessions,” Modi Kwanza, of Goodwill, said in a statement. “With each session, our clients grow in their knowledge and self-assurance as they work toward their goals.”