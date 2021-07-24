Biz quicks

AA foundation awards local scholarships
Eight students from Tulsa, including four, first-generation college students, received a total of $24,000 in scholarships from the American Airlines Education Foundation, it was announced Friday.
The money was part of $1,161,500 in national scholarships that the foundation awarded to 425 children of American Airlines employees this year. Names of the recipients weren’t released.
American Airlines employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the company’s largest maintenance base.
GM issues second Bolt recall
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze.
Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.
GM says in a statement Friday that the faulty Bolt batteries can have two rare manufacturing defects in the same cell at the same time. So GM will now replace any defective battery modules and possibly the whole battery pack.
Spokesman Dan Flores says engineers are still working around the clock on how to find the battery defect and what the repairs will be. He said GM doesn’t know how long it will take to develop the fix. The number of Bolts with the defect is likely to be small, Flores said.
The previous recall announced in April didn’t fully fix the problem. It was diagnostic software designed to look for battery anomalies. If one was found, GM said it would replace faulty parts.
Some 2019 Bolts and those from the 2020 and 2021 model years are not affected. Their batteries were made by LG in Holland, Michigan.
Regent to open temporary branch in BA
Regent Bank is opening a new branch location in Broken Arrow.
Its sixth location overall, the new venue will open this fall at a temporary location at 925 E. Kenosha St. The bank plans to open the branch’s permanent location by the summer of 2023.
Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 12 years ago. The bank has six locations in Missouri and Oklahoma, including venues in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Nowata.
Renewed spending helps American Express
NEW YORK — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.
That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.
“We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers,” Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.
Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, stronger than the $9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Shares of American Express Co. climbed 3.4% at the opening bell.
Demand for fee-based Platinum cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new cards in the quarter.
The New York company earned $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $257 million, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866 million in credit reserve releases.
This easily beat projections of $1.64 from industry analysts.