Biz quicks

Spokesman Dan Flores says engineers are still working around the clock on how to find the battery defect and what the repairs will be. He said GM doesn’t know how long it will take to develop the fix. The number of Bolts with the defect is likely to be small, Flores said.

The previous recall announced in April didn’t fully fix the problem. It was diagnostic software designed to look for battery anomalies. If one was found, GM said it would replace faulty parts.

Some 2019 Bolts and those from the 2020 and 2021 model years are not affected. Their batteries were made by LG in Holland, Michigan.

Regent to open temporary branch in BA

Regent Bank is opening a new branch location in Broken Arrow.

Its sixth location overall, the new venue will open this fall at a temporary location at 925 E. Kenosha St. The bank plans to open the branch’s permanent location by the summer of 2023.

Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 12 years ago. The bank has six locations in Missouri and Oklahoma, including venues in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Nowata.