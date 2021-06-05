Biz quicks

Breeze starts nonstop service from Tulsa
Breeze Airways on Friday launched service from Tulsa International Airport with a nonstop flight to Tampa, Florida.
Tampa is one of three new destinations that Breeze will serve from Tulsa, with nonstop service to New Orleans and San Antonio beginning July 15. All three markets will be served year-round, and to celebrate, the airline is extending its $39 fare offering to customers on the Breeze app or at www.flybreeze.com.
Tulsa is the fifth of the initial 16 cities in the Breeze route network. Breeze is the fifth airline founded by aviation pioneer David Neeleman, who previously started JetBlue Airways, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air. The airline will be the seventh currently serving the Tulsa market.
Black Tech Street gains investment support
Tyrance Billingsley II and impact and innovation company SecondMuse has announced its first group of community supporters who are working with Black Tech Street to build a tech hub of Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa.
Black Tech Street (BTS) has committed support from MetCares, the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, the Black Wall Street Times, the Terrence Crutcher Foundation, TYPROS and Urban Coders Guild.
BTS intends to facilitate $1 billion of investment in the Black Tulsa economy over 10 years by facilitating entrepreneur support programming that will create a tightly knit, collaborative community of Black entrepreneurs and professionals.
“With the help of these partners, Black Tech Street will catalyze a global movement that takes the charge of Black Wall Street to the 21st century to see Black people everywhere embrace technology as a medium to hike wealth and positively impact the world,” Billingsley said in a statement. “Our mission is to build a new system that unshackles the innovative and creative capability of Black people and allows for widespread access and participation in wealth creation.”
Todd Khozein is co-CEO of SecondMuse.
“Black Tech Street will mark the beginning of a national movement to fundamentally build a more inclusive technology sector that will give rise to more innovative and creative technology without the blind spots of the current tech sector,” he said in a statement. “Tyrance’s vision and the program’s ethos of being built from within the community exemplifies the sort of success we have fostered over the years that builds up entire economies where everyone, especially historically marginalized communities, has a fair shot.”
Economic Empowerment Day draws about 1,800
Economic Empowerment Day, part of the 10-day Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration, drew 500 people to the Cox Business Center and 1,300 virtually.
Organizers of the conference, which discussed closing the racial wealth gap, also made a donation to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors and Descendants Fund and selected three other organizations to receive a total of $700,000: TEDC (Tulsa Economic Development Corporation) Creative Capital, Skys the Limit and MORTAR.
TEDC Creative Capital was founded in 1979 as Tulsa Economic and Development Corporation, an organization charged with promoting and sustaining small business growth in Tulsa. TEDC increases capital for Black businesses and partnerships.
Skys the Limit empowers underrepresented young entrepreneurs by providing one-on-one support, resources and mentors so that job seekers become job creators. Funds from the donation will support an internship development program for Black youth through partnerships.
MORTAR aims to create diverse communities by enabling historically marginalized entrepreneurs to access the resources needed to start and run successful businesses. MORTAR will use the donation to support economic development planning and entrepreneurship funding for Historic Greenwood.
