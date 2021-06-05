Biz quicks

“With the help of these partners, Black Tech Street will catalyze a global movement that takes the charge of Black Wall Street to the 21st century to see Black people everywhere embrace technology as a medium to hike wealth and positively impact the world,” Billingsley said in a statement. “Our mission is to build a new system that unshackles the innovative and creative capability of Black people and allows for widespread access and participation in wealth creation.”

Todd Khozein is co-CEO of SecondMuse.

“Black Tech Street will mark the beginning of a national movement to fundamentally build a more inclusive technology sector that will give rise to more innovative and creative technology without the blind spots of the current tech sector,” he said in a statement. “Tyrance’s vision and the program’s ethos of being built from within the community exemplifies the sort of success we have fostered over the years that builds up entire economies where everyone, especially historically marginalized communities, has a fair shot.”

Economic Empowerment Day draws about 1,800

Economic Empowerment Day, part of the 10-day Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration, drew 500 people to the Cox Business Center and 1,300 virtually.