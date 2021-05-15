Biz quicks

Cardinal Glass in Durant marks expansion
DURANT — Cardinal Glass recently celebrated a $25 million expansion that includes a new tempering furnace.
The company, which expects to start the new line in mid-June and reach full production in July, also plans to add 16 employees to the facility. Its total investment in Durant has been more than $300 million.
“I am proud for the opportunity to show off our latest expansion,” Shaun Banner, plant manager, said in a statement. “We are excited to further grow this facility, increasing our production and adding to our workforce.”
Cardinal Glass is recruiting for its new jobs, which will pay about $50,000 annually. That is more than 30% higher than the average wage ($37,797) in Bryan County, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
‘Advancing Oklahoma’ educational series set
A consortium of state groups will hold an 11-month online educational series for the state’s leaders starting next month.
Leadership Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame have partnered to plan and deliver the educational series.
The aim is to to hear from experts in the field — inside Oklahoma and from across the country; to study demographics, attitudes, and history; to discuss race relations in the context of school systems, business, government, the criminal justice system, and place on the global stage, Leadership Oklahoma said.
Advancing Oklahoma is open at no charge to members of the five organizations.
“Oklahoma’s demographics are changing. In the coming years, we’ll become a minority-majority state,” Leadership Oklahoma said.
“With this shift comes opportunity. It also brings challenges — especially in the context of modern civil rights, as diverse populations struggle to understand one another.
“It’s time for leaders from across the state — from all walks, all races — to come together, to listen, learn, and understand. It’s time for a lengthy conversation about race and race relations in Oklahoma.
“Through eleven monthly sessions, we’ll hear from experts in the field — inside Oklahoma and from across the country. We’ll study demographics, attitudes, and our history. We’ll discuss race relations in the context of our school system, business, government, criminal justice system, and our place on the global stage. We’ll examine how we relate to one another, where we fall short, and how we can do better.”
All meetings will take place on Zoom from 9-11 a.m.
The monthly program begins in June and runs through April. For more information about specific sessions, visit www.advancingoklahoma.com.
Delta will require staff vaccinations
Delta Air Lines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.
The airline won’t impose the same requirement on current employees, more than 60% of whom are vaccinated, a Delta spokesman said Friday. Delta has about 74,000 employees.
American, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines, however, said they do not plan to require vaccination for current employees or new hires. American Airlines said it gives vaccinated employees an extra vacation day and a $50 gift card.
Delta’s decision comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing face masks in most settings. But a federal rule imposed in January still requires passengers and crews on airlines and trains to cover their faces.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNN he will encourage current employees to get vaccinated but won’t require it “if there is some philosophical issue they have” against getting the shots. However, he said, unvaccinated employees probably won’t be able to work on international flights because foreign governments are likely to require vaccination for anyone entering their countries.