Biz quicks

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa schedules career fair next week
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Many applicants will be hired on the spot.
The event will be located inside the Sequoyah Convention Center.
Jobs open include production cooks, servers, housekeeping staff and security personnel. Positions start at $11 an hour and increase based on experience.
"This is an opportunity for Oklahomans to come grow with us and be a part of an exceptional team that’s put Hard Rock Tulsa in the national spotlight," General Manager Martin Madewell said in a statement. "We take pride in being the region’s entertainment and hospitality leader, and we are looking for team members to help us carry on this tradition."
COVID-19 Sentiment Survey for downtown Tulsa launches to gauge consumer confidence
The Downtown Coordinating Council (DCC), in partnership with the International Downtown Association (IDA), has launched a survey to better understand consumer confidence trends as visitors, employees and residents contemplate returning to normal activities in downtown Tulsa.
The confidential COVID-19 Sentiment Survey seeks opinions and priorities as spring and summer activities become more prevalent and the national vaccination rollout continues.
The information gathered through this survey will inform programs and services that assist in the reopening and recovery of Downtown Tulsa through the Back to Downtown campaign.
Tulsa’s data also will be compared to results and trends from other downtowns around the country.
"We continuously emphasize the importance of and opportunities to support our small business community in Downtown Tulsa by safely dining, shopping, and exploring," Brian Kurtz, DCC executive director, said in a statement. "With many large and small employers contemplating a return to office and the outdoor event and recreation season picking up, results from this survey will help us better plan for everyone coming back to downtown."
The Back to Downtown campaign launched last month to highlight Downtown Tulsa’s small business community. Tulsans locally own more than 95 percent of downtown businesses.
The survey can be found on the www.downtowntulsaok.com home page or can be directly accessed at downtowntulsaok.com/latest-news/downtownsurvey.
The deadline to respond is April 30.
2 passengers sue United Airlines over engine explosion
DENVER — Two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart and sent debris raining down on Colorado neighborhoods sued the company Friday.
In separate lawsuits filed in Chicago, where United is based, Joseph McGinley of Honolulu and Jonathan Strawn of Sioux City, Iowa, say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777′s engine on Feb. 20.
United declined to comment on the lawsuits, spokesperson Leslie Scott said.
Video posted on Twitter showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver. Passengers, who were headed to Honolulu, said they feared the plane would crash after an explosion and flash of light, while people on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop, just missing one home and crushing a truck.
No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the United plane’s engine failure but has said that microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside the engine.
Each lawsuit says the passengers seek a judgment above a $50,000 limit along with other costs and damages.
