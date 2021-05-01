Biz quicks

Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top General Contractors and Top Trade Contractors by several categories, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top Performers With Special Designations.

Manhattan Construction Co. is a 15-time ABC Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) and a nine-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner, the program’s highest recognition level. Manhattan also earned the 2021 ABC National Safety Pinnacle Award.

U.S. keeps mask rule on planes, transit

WASHINGTON — A requirement that people on planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least Sept. 13, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.

The mandate, which went into effect Feb. 1, was set to expire May 11.

Darby Lajoye, the acting TSA administrator, said in announcing the extension that masks “remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic” even though about half of U.S. adults have received a vaccine.