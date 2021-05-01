Biz quicks

AAON’s chief financial officer retires
AAON, a Tulsa-based heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, has announced a transition at the executive level.
Scott M. Asbjornson, vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO), has retired to pursue other interests, effective immediately. The company’s board of directors has named Rebecca A. Thompson as his successor.
Asbjornson had served in that position since August 2012. Before that, he was president (2010-2012) and vice president (2007-2010) of AAON Coil Products, Inc., the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. From 1988 to 2007, he held various accounting and finance positions at the manufacturer.
Thompson, 42, joined AAON in 2012 as chief accounting officer, assuming the additional role of treasurer in 2017. Prior to joining the company, she was a senior manager at Grant Thornton LLP, where she spent 11 years in the assurance division.
Tulsa construction company makes top list
For the third consecutive year, Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Co. has been named to a national trade organization’s top performing companies list.
Manhattan ranks 37th on Associated Builders and Contractors’ “2021 Top Performers” list and 22nd on the “Top 100 General Contractors” list, which recognizes ABC member contractors’ in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.
Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top General Contractors and Top Trade Contractors by several categories, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top Performers With Special Designations.
Manhattan Construction Co. is a 15-time ABC Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) and a nine-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner, the program’s highest recognition level. Manhattan also earned the 2021 ABC National Safety Pinnacle Award.
U.S. keeps mask rule on planes, transit
WASHINGTON — A requirement that people on planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least Sept. 13, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.
The mandate, which went into effect Feb. 1, was set to expire May 11.
Darby Lajoye, the acting TSA administrator, said in announcing the extension that masks “remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic” even though about half of U.S. adults have received a vaccine.
The rule requires people to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across all transportation networks in the U.S. That includes at airports, on buses and on trains. People under 2 and with certain disabilities are exempt.
Penalties for violating the rule start at $250 and can go up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that fully vaccinated people can travel but its guidelines still require the use of masks, social distancing and other measures to prevent the virus.
Exxon posts $2.7B quarterly profit
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil on Friday reported first-quarter profits of $2.73 billion after a tumultuous year led to major spending reductions.
The oil giant brought in $59.15 billion in revenue, up 5% from $56.16 billion during the same quarter last year. It exceeded analyst projections for the quarter.
The oil and gas industry has been struggling with massive losses after the global coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people to shelter at home and travel ground to a halt, pummeling demand for fuel.
The latest earnings news follows a catastrophic year for the oil industry. Exxon lost $22.4 billion in 2020, reporting its largest-ever losses in the fourth quarter, after the pandemic throttled demand for oil. Planes were grounded, many people ditched their daily commutes and worked from home, and business travel ground to a halt in favor of virtual meetings. The company had not posted an annual loss since Exxon and Mobil merged in 1999.
To stem some of the losses, Exxon reduced capital spending by 30% in 2021 and announced in October that it would slash 1,900 jobs from its global workforce. The oil, gas and chemical industries laid off 107,000 workers between March and August of last year, according to Deloitte Insights.
The Irving, Texas, company produced 3.8 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, up 3% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
— From wire, staff reports