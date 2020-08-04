BIXBY — Krystal Crockett, Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, has been selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) to study economic recovery and resilience strategies with 41 other chamber of commerce professionals from communities throughout the U.S.
The Fellowship for Economic Recovery is an immersive executive development program that provides chamber of commerce professionals with education and tools to improve the post-COVID-19 pandemic outcomes in the communities they serve.
"While an economic recovery is not something any of us particularly want to be a part of, as it indicates that the economy has suffered, I am excited to work with my colleagues across the country to find ways to use this recovery as a way to build up an economy that is equitable and holds opportunities for all people," Crockett said.
"Now is the time to look at things that have not been working and build new pathways for our schools, businesses, and communities."
Throughout the year-long Fellowship for Economic Recovery, participants focus on addressing different aspects of economic recovery from education and talent to economic development to entrepreneurship. The curriculum will focus on strategies for building more equitable economic outcomes and creating economies that work for everyone.
“We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to this executive leadership training initiative and the high caliber of applicants,” said ACCE President Sheree Ann Kelly.
Speaking on the need for businesses to engage in economic recovery activities, Kelly said her organization assists its members through various learning opportunities and best practice sharing.
“This latest step in our strategy to engage business leaders and advocates in shaping recovery efforts, building resilient local economies and creating opportunities for everyone in the community to thrive.”
ACCE’s Fellowship for Economic Recovery is designed to help chambers refine their economic recovery goals and ultimately help the business associations nationwide build replicable programs and processes.
Leaders selected to participate in the Fellowship represent urban and rural communities from 24 states.