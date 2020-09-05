Birthing a business: Tulsa Pinot's Palette owner details road to success in webinar

“I don’t recommend doing that with a toddler at home,” she said “I’m not even sure I would even do that if I didn’t have a kid. I was just flying by the seat of my pants…I was naive enough to think I could do it all. I was naive enough to be like, `We’ll figure it out. We’ll make it work.’

“… Most businesses don’t even turn a profit or break even the first few years. We were fortunate to break even within months of opening.”

Riley’s commercial acumen has drawn plenty of raves. The Oklahoma district of the U.S. Small Business Administration recently named her 2020 Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year.

“I lucked into a lot of things that I look back on now and think, `Holy crap, I had no clue what I was doing,’” she said. “I just got in with the right people.”

During the webinar, Riley spoke of the bonding qualities a paint-and-sip experience can have for friends and family. She recounted that one couple planning to divorce decided to stay married after visiting the studio and realizing the fun they had together. Another previously estranged mother and daughter were able to reconnect after a rendezvous at Pinot’s.