Birthing a business: Tulsa Pinot's Palette owner details road to success in webinar

Lisa Riley likes to compare entrepreneurship with having a child.
“When the baby comes is when like you open your doors,” she said. “Now, all of a sudden you have this infant that needs all this attention, and you’re up 20 hours a day.
“You’re barely getting any sleep and then all of a sudden, the baby sits up. Then, the baby starts to crawl. Then, the baby starts to pull up and then the baby starts to walk. It’s the same thing with business if you have started one from scratch.”
Riley knows better than most.
She left a good job with ConocoPhillips in Houston to branch out on her own, opening in 2012 Tulsa’s first Pinot’s Palette, a national paint-and-sip franchise.
Borrowing money from her father to build out the initial Cherry Street location — nine banks declined to lend her money, she said — Riley now has hosted more than 187,000 painters at her three venues (Riverwalk in Jenks and Broken Arrow are the others).
She spoke about her entrepreneurial ascent Thursday on a virtual “Business Behind the Scenes,” an educational forum presented by the Tulsa Small Business Connection, a program of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Riley dove into her venture quickly, opening her three studios in successive years (2012-14).
“I don’t recommend doing that with a toddler at home,” she said “I’m not even sure I would even do that if I didn’t have a kid. I was just flying by the seat of my pants…I was naive enough to think I could do it all. I was naive enough to be like, `We’ll figure it out. We’ll make it work.’
“… Most businesses don’t even turn a profit or break even the first few years. We were fortunate to break even within months of opening.”
Riley’s commercial acumen has drawn plenty of raves. The Oklahoma district of the U.S. Small Business Administration recently named her 2020 Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year.
“I lucked into a lot of things that I look back on now and think, `Holy crap, I had no clue what I was doing,’” she said. “I just got in with the right people.”
During the webinar, Riley spoke of the bonding qualities a paint-and-sip experience can have for friends and family. She recounted that one couple planning to divorce decided to stay married after visiting the studio and realizing the fun they had together. Another previously estranged mother and daughter were able to reconnect after a rendezvous at Pinot’s.
“I absolutely love, love, love what we do for the community,” she said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why I went ahead and quit a great career. I was on a really good trajectory in the oil and gas industry, and I gave it all up to try this because I really believe in the concept.”
The COVID-19 crisis forced her, along with thousands of other small businesses, to seek federal assistance to maintain staff. Among the business model changes at her Pinot’s include take-home kits and a “live-virtual” experience.
“We haven’t lost any employees,” she said. “We’ve been able to make it work. By the grace of God go I. We are still here and we are thriving.”
