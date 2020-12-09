Bill Knight Automotive Group, OSU Tulsa, Tulsa World sponsoring Buy Local website to purchase local gift cards

Local businesses are a linchpin of the community and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

The Tulsa World, in partnership with Bill Knight Automotive Group and OSU Tulsa, are now offering an easy way to buy gift cards for local businesses.

Go to bit.ly/buylocaloklahoma to find the Buy Local website. Customers can purchase gift cards on the site, and businesses can add their phone number and link to their gift card page.

Purchasing a gift card through this online marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving customers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through the business’s ecommerce website.

The service is being offered free of charge to local businesses by sponsors Bill Knight Automotive Group and OSU Tulsa. Their support for this initiative allows there to be no setup fees for any local business.

Every cent spent on a gift card goes directly to the business.

For more information, call 918-581-8512.

