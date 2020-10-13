Bass Pro hiring 7,000 seasonal workers

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will hire 7,000 seasonal workers beginning with an event on Thursday, the company said.

Seasonal retail positions are available in all of the company’s U.S. locations, including its retail stores, contact centers, distribution centers and White River Marine Group manufacturing plants.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers.

Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at all locations.

While the majority of available positions are seasonal and part-time, qualified candidates can be considered for full-time employment. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

Bass Pro and Cabela’s are in 177 locations, including a Bass Pro near Elm Place and the Broken Arrow Expressway in Broken Arrow.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.