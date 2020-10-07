BA aerospace company awarded $24.7 million contract from Navy for Harrier training system

Broken Arrow aerospace company CymSTAR Services has been awarded a $24,702,350 contract from the Navy in Orlando, Florida, for an AV-8B Harrier Weapons Systems Trainer.
CymSTAR specializes in developing new training devices, modifying existing training systems and inserting new technology to improve existing systems.
The McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier is a vertical take off and landing jet primarily used by the Marines.
It went into service in 1985 and was used in the first Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) and the Iraq War. The Marines have at least eight units of the aircraft.
According to thedrive.com, Marine Corps and Navy forces, using Harrier jets for air support, also in April conducted mock amphibious and air assaults on a pair of small islands in the Persian Gulf that belong to Saudi Arabia.
The exercise came just days after a swarm of small Iranian boats performed provocative maneuvers around a number of Navy and Coast Guard vessels during training elsewhere in the same body of water, the website said.
Support Local Journalism
CymSTAR on its website said that since its establishment in 2003, it has developed and delivered more than 900 new training devices or training device modifications on more than 125 military contracts.
In addition to the Harrier, aircraft in the contracts have included: A-10, C-5, C-130, F-16, KC-10, KC-46A and KC-135, the company said.
Featured video
Gallery: Oklahoma Air National Guard flyover in Tulsa
FLYOVER
Air National Guard Flyover
Air National Guard Flyover
Fly Over
Fly Over
Fly Over
Air National Guard Flyover
Air National Guard Flyover
FLYOVER
CV Flyover MB
Air National Guard Flyover
Air National Guard Flyover
CV Flyover MB
CV Flyover MB
CV Flyover MB
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.