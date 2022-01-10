 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39
0 Comments

Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1168124

QT gas pump on December 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.79 per gallon.

Prices at Tulsa area QuikTrips were $2.98-$2.99 per gallon on Monday, according to Gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.64 a gallon, down a penny.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert