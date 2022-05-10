Average U.S. gas, diesel prices set record highs

Average U.S. gasoline and diesel prices reached record highs on Tuesday, AAA and a national fuel price-tracking service said.

The auto club said the average price of regular unleaded was $4.374 per gallon and the price of diesel was $5.550.

Prices Tuesday at Tulsa-area QuikTrips were $3.79 per gallon. Other metro gas stations' prices were up to $3.99 per gallon.

The previous highs were set on March 10, according to GasBuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

"It’s going to be a long year for motorists, as gas prices set a fresh record at the pump (Tuesday), rising above the previous all-time high ...," GasBuddy said in a blog on Tuesday.

"Fuel prices in the U.S. decreased slightly after spiking in March, as the situation between Russia and Ukraine continued, but simmered," GasBuddy said.

"Prices began to rise again over the last few weeks as the odds of the European Union sanctioning Russian oil increased. Just in the last seven days, the national average rose over 15¢ per gallon, bringing it to today’s record price.

"Diesel prices have also continued to surge in recent weeks, not only setting a new record for the difference to gasoline, but outright highs.

“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet."

De Haan said Monday the skyrocketing price of diesel, and thus, increased costs for trucking, is likely to be passed along with increased consumer products at stores.

Oklahoma's average price was $3.95 per gallon on Tuesday, a level not seen since July 16, 2008, AAA Oklahoma said.

President Joe Biden released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November and March, hoping to reduce prices. That helped temporarily, but prices shot back up and have stayed stubbornly high.

He said that switching away from fossil fuels and greater energy efficiency will ultimately protect Americans from higher gasoline and heating and cooling costs.

The president noted that Americans are finding ways to limit how many fill-ups they need because of higher prices. “They’re doing everything in their power to figure out how to not show up at the gas pump,” he said.

Republican lawmakers say the key is to lease more federal land for oil and gas drilling and send a positive message to energy producers by greenlighting the Keystone XL pipeline that Biden nixed last year.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. That price drop followed a decrease of $6.68 per barrel Monday.

But there have been swings in the market of up to $6 to $7 a barrel per day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

