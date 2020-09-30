 Skip to main content
Atlanta-based Cox Communications pledges $60 million toward digital learning

Atlanta-based Cox Communications pledges $60 million toward digital learning

ATLANTA — Cox Communications will pledge $60 million over the next year to close the digital learning gap, Cox President and CEO Pat Esser announced Tuesday.

"Our commitment remains strong, but we cannot do this alone," Esser said during a news conference. "We need to keep partnering with cities, school districts, counties and community-based organizations to get families connected. Connection is more important than ever before, especially for kids.”

