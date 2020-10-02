Arvest Bank to conduct annual `We Love Teachers' campaign in October

For the fifth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor educators by conducting its "We Love Teachers" campaign.
This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers a total of $78,500 in prize money.
Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks.
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More contest rules and details are available on Arvest’s Facebook page.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.