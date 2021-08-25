Arvest Bank makes Forbes magazine's 'Best-In-State Employers 2021' list in Oklahoma

Forbes magazine has named Arvest Bank to its "Best-In-State Employers 2021" list in Oklahoma.

Forbes produced the list with its market research partner, Statista. Companies recognized as "Best-In-State Employers" were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of roughly 80,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. A total of 329 employer brands across 25 industry sectors were ranked among the top employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Arvest Bank operates more than 230 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team.

