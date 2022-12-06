Area rural businesses awarded funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture

A Tulsa hospitality company and Bixby sod farm are among two local businesses that will receive rural business funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the USDA announced Tuesday.

Robert Cook's Green Acre Sod Farms Inc., of Bixby, will receive $6 million to help with refinancing debt and closing costs. The company was started in 1972 and now has more than 10,000 acres in production and 10 retail garden centers, the USDA said.

Also, a Rural Development investment of $5.01 million will be used to provide Tulsa's RC Hospitality, LLC, with additional financing for its Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Claremore, according to the USDA.

All told, the USDA is investing $981 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands. More than $68 million in assistance is being doled out in Oklahoma.

"Rural people provide the everyday essentials our country depends on," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is dedicated to helping people through job creation and expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities in the rural places they live. The partnerships we’re announcing (Tuesday) demonstrate USDA’s commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone in rural America."

The funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow.

USDA is making 242 awards through eight programs specifically designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas. These programs are the Biofuel Producer Relief Payments Program; Business and Industry Loan Guarantees; Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program; Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program; the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program; Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants program; the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program and the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees.