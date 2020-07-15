Area housing starts rose 47% over the same period a year ago, records from a local permit tracking service show.
June's figure was 325, up from 221 in 2019, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, housing starts have risen 14.2%, going from 1,480 to 1691 in 2020.
Broken Arrow topped June starts with 106, followed by unincorporated Wagoner County (35), unincorporated Rogers County (29) and Collinsville (25).
Broken Arrow also leads in home construction for the year with 397 permits, ahead of unincorporated Wagoner County (195), Tulsa (194) and unincorporated Rogers County (128).