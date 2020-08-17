Area housing starts for July jumped 82.8% over the same period a year ago and were the best total for the month in 15 years, records from a local permit tracking service show.
July's figure was 448, up from 245 in 2019, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, housing starts have risen 24%, going from 1,729 to 2,143 in 2020.
The month's number was the highest for July since 469 were recorded in 2005. The year-to-date total is the highest in at least 13 years.
Broken Arrow led July starts with 98, followed by Tulsa (65), unincorporated Wagoner County (48) and Bixby (41).
Broken Arrow also leads in home construction for the year with 495 permits, ahead of Tulsa (259), unincorporated Wagoner County (243) and unincorporated Rogers County (168).