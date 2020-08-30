Area home construction bright spot in otherwise gloomy, pandemic-riddled 2020

"The focus on the importance of housing has really stoked buy traffic to highs that I have never seen before in my 20 years in the business," Fournier.

Tempering the surge has been the steep cost of lumber.

According to new data from the National Association of Home Builders, Lumber prices have risen to average more than $600 per thousand board feet, representing a nearly 80% increase since April, according to data from the NAHB.

The recent jumps in lumber prices figure to add thousands of dollars to the cost of a standard new home, the NAHB says.

"What the pandemic did create in lumber was that everybody went out to Lowe's and Home Depot and bought all the lumber so they could do their stay-at-home projects," Smith said. "Of course, the lumber mills across the country shut down in the middle of March because they were worried about what could happen. By the time they realized that everyone was buying lumber and materials, they were having a hard time keeping up with the demand across the nation."

For the housing market to remain robust, it will need a drop in lumber prices and a jump in skilled artisans, Fournier said.