Area Domino's restaurants to hire at least 200

Domino's franchise-owned locations want to hire more than 200 new team members across 24 stores throughout the greater Tulsa area.
The jobs include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
"Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country, and this area is no different," Eddie Hall, a Tulsa-area Domino’s franchise owner, said in a statement. "The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical."
Area Domino’s stores have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those include wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.
Persons interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.