Applications kick off for Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications Thursday for the first round of the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act.

Created this year, the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act promotes greater access to capital for qualifying small businesses located in rural areas.

Through the program, rural funds, their affiliates or investors may earn a tax credit on the equity amount that they invest in a rural fund, which must then deploy as capital expenditures to provide financing for small businesses in rural Oklahoma.

"With the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Program, we look forward to the expansion of financing opportunities for qualifying businesses in rural Oklahoma," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "This improved access to capital is expected to provide financial flexibility for Oklahoma’s businesses to invest in equipment, purchase supplies or hire employees when they have the opportunity to expand."

The application period will remain open until all of the certifiable capital investments have been allocated. It will be a six-year program and tax credits are only available in years three through six after the capital allocation date.

More information on the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act is available online at www.okcommerce.gov.