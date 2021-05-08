Apartments compete with homeownership in tight market thanks to amenities, ease of living

Richard Mize The Oklahoman
Jake and Kristin Fisher started out their marriage by buying a house — because they didn’t know any better.
“We felt like that was what we were supposed to do,” Jake Fisher said. “That’s what a married couple did.”
Now they rent an apartment — by choice.
Others may feel “stuck” in an apartment while home prices spike across the Oklahoma City area. In the past year, prices jumped 15%, according to the Metro Association of Realtors.
