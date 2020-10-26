 Skip to main content
Another public oil and gas operator in Oklahoma announces merger plans

Another Oklahoma-based oil and gas company is on its way to being gone.

Monday morning, Mid-Con Energy Partners announced it is merging with Contango Oil & Gas.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based Contango will assume ownership of Mid-Con’s assets as part of an all-stock deal valued at $400 million that’s expected to close by early next year.

Contango officials said the deal benefits their company because it increases its exposure to proved-developed oil reserves at an attractive price, reduces its costs and provides Mid-Con’s investors with greater liquidity, financial stability and future growth opportunities.

