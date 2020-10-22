American Bankers Association elects Arvest Bank president and CEO to board of directors

Arvest Bank President and CEO Kevin Sabin has been elected to the American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors.

Elected Tuesday during ABA's virtual annual meeting, he will serve a three-year term.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., the ABA is considered the voice of the banking industry and its board members are charged with guiding its public policy on industry issues, serving as advocates and consensus-builders and overseeing the association’s fiscal operations, among other responsibilities.

