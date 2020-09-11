American Airlines to continue service at Stillwater Regional Airport

American Airlines will continue service at Stillwater Regional Airport, reversing an August announcement to suspend the service in October, the airline said Friday.

"In the absence of an extension of the Payroll Support Program, we're faced with a host of difficult decisions to right-size our airline, given the significant and sustained drop in demand we've seen during the COVID-19 pandemic," American Airlines said in a statement emailed to the Tulsa World. "We understand that decisions about air service have significant consequences for local communities, and we value the connections we have with each market we serve.

"While our flights to Stillwater are among those that have suffered when it comes to demand and profitability, we have been in touch with local officials, and we're deferring our decision to suspend service to the market as those conversations are ongoing."

In late August, American said it planned to adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets, including Stillwater, because of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.