American Airlines to continue service at Stillwater Regional Airport

American Airlines will continue service at Stillwater Regional Airport, reversing an August announcement to suspend the service in October, the airline said Friday.
"In the absence of an extension of the Payroll Support Program, we're faced with a host of difficult decisions to right-size our airline, given the significant and sustained drop in demand we've seen during the COVID-19 pandemic," American Airlines said in a statement emailed to the Tulsa World. "We understand that decisions about air service have significant consequences for local communities, and we value the connections we have with each market we serve.
"While our flights to Stillwater are among those that have suffered when it comes to demand and profitability, we have been in touch with local officials, and we're deferring our decision to suspend service to the market as those conversations are ongoing."
In late August, American said it planned to adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets, including Stillwater, because of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
American has daily round-trip service from Stillwater Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Stillwater is served by Envoy Air, one of nine regional carriers operating as American Eagle under a service agreement with American Airlines.
The station suspensions in Stillwater were to be effective Oct. 7 and run through Nov. 3.
Oklahoma's Congressional delegation, including Rep. Frank Lucas and Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, were among those who reached out to American about preserving the service.
"We have shown American Airlines that we truly value their partnership and, by agreeing to work with us on our upcoming flight schedule, American Airlines has shown us that they value our partnership as well," Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel said in a statement.
Norman McNickle is Stillwater's city manager.
"Maintaining air service in Stillwater, even if it is just a few flights, is the best way to protect our community’s investment," he said in a statement.
After about a 30-year hiatus, commercial passenger service returned to Stillwater Regional Airport in mid-2016. That was about a decade after two other small airports in that part of the state — Ponca City Regional Airport and Enid Woodring Regional Airport — lost such service.
In 2019, the Stillwater airport served a record 58,000-plus passengers, an 8% increase over the previous year, Priegel said.
Stillwater had passenger service through Central Airlines (later Frontier Airlines) in the 1950s and 1960s. Metro Airlines flew out of Stillwater in the 1980s.
