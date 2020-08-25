American Airlines announced on Tuesday that about 19,000 employees nationwide will be severed from the company by Oct. 1 unless it receives further relief from the federal government.
The airline said in July that number could be as high as 25,000.
"As you all know, the Payroll Support Program (PSP) of the CARES Act protected our team against involuntary separations through Sept. 30," American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees Tuesday.
"It also ensured that we and other airlines continued to serve each of the markets we flew prior to the crisis. It was an incredibly effective piece of legislation. By providing airlines the funds to pay much of our team member salaries and benefits, it ensured the commercial airline industry kept flying in the face of very low demand for air travel and kept our country moving, with all markets continuing to receive safe and efficient commercial air service."
"The only problem with the legislation is that when it was enacted in March, it was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned. That is obviously not the case."
Based on current demand levels, American plans to fly less than 50% of its airline in the fourth quarter, with long-haul international particularly reduced to only 25% of 2019 levels.
American on Tuesday didn't address the specific impact the involuntary separations will have on Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base. For several months, American has declined interview requests made by the Tulsa World to speak with a local company executive.
In July, the airline said through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that it expected to furlough 1,003 Tulsa employees around Oct. 1. Additionally, 114 employees who don’t have bumping rights are expected to be terminated around that date, July records showed. Often created through a seniority system, bumping rights provide for an employee to displace another employee because of a layoff or other employment action as defined in a collective bargaining agreement, employer policy or other binding agreement.
American employs more than 5,000 in Tulsa.
Nationwide, American will have at least 40,000 fewer people working Oct. 1 than before the pandemic. More than 12,500 workers have decided to leave the company through retirement or early-out program. Another 11,000 workers have offered to be on a leave of absence in October.
"The one possibility of avoiding these involuntary reductions on Oct. 1 is a clean extension of the PSP," Parker and Isom wrote. "Led by your labor unions, with the support of the industry, we have generated enormous bipartisan support for such an extension. The overwhelming majority of members of both the U.S. House and Senate appreciate that saving jobs in the airline industry through this crisis will mean a quicker economic recovery in the months and years ahead. And that preserving these essential service jobs will also mean continued commercial air service to all communities, small and large.
"But, despite this broad bipartisan support, a PSP extension is tied up in a larger COVID-19 relief package, which our elected officials haven’t yet been able to negotiate."
