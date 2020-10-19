American Airlines readies for return of 737 Max, schedules flights for aircraft late this year

American Airlines is preparing for the return of the long-shelved 737 Max pending the aircraft's recertification from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airline said Monday.
Following two crashes that killed 346 people, regulators grounded the Boeing's 737 MAX worldwide in March.
The airline plans to to operate a single daily Max flight from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 between Miami, Florida, and New York's LaGuardia Airport, and American is reviewing its plans beyond that. American will start taking bookings for the flights on Friday.
"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process, and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz wrote in a statement.
Customers booking on these flights will know they are booking on a 737 MAX aircraft.
Patrons can see on American's website the type of plane for any flight if they know where to click. The airline said customers won't be automatically rebooked on a Max if their original flight plan changes.
The first 737 Max crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and another crashed less than five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated anti-stall system new to the plane pushed the nose down, and pilots were unable to regain control. All Max jets were grounded worldwide in March 2019.
Boeing has redesigned software and computers on the plane to make the anti-stall system less powerful. The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing those changes and conducting test flights. The agency hasn't given a timetable for making a decision on whether to let the plane fly again.
Tulsa is home to American's largest aircraft maintenance facility, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which employs about 5,000. Since early this year, 16 of American's Max 8s have been maintained and stored at the base.
The airline began furloughing 19,000 employees nationally earlier this month. Between Tech Ops-Tulsa and Tulsa International Airport, about 180 employees were furloughed in Tulsa, an American spokeswoman said. A union spokesman said an additional 325 local employees are left via an early-out program.
American Airline on Feb. 28 announced that it was pouring $550 million into a seven-year revamping of Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base.
Anchors of the revitalization were to be a new, 132,000-square-foot base support building and a 193,000-square-foot hangar that will hold two wide-body aircraft — or up to six narrow-body aircraft — and will replace two existing hangars no longer equipped to fully hold American’s current planes.
The company reaffirmed that commitment about mid-April. In early October, it offered the following statement on that proposed half-billion-dollar investment.
"Though we remain committed to the Tech Ops–Tulsa investment we announced earlier this year, we’re mindful of the current environment," American wrote in an email to the Tulsa World.
"Our primary focus right now and for the next few years is on critical infrastructure updates to the maintenance base. We remain committed to the new wide-body capable hangar and base support building, but these projects aren’t part of our current improvement work. The timing of those projects continues to be reviewed."
Other Tech Ops upgrades announced in February included infrastructure improvements, roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades and ramp repairs.
