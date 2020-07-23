American Airlines on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.1 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share.
The news comes in the wake of the airline's recent announcement that it could potentially furlough 25,000 employees nationwide because of plummeting revenues as a result of COVID-19.
American is expected to furlough 1,003 Tulsa employees, roughly one-fifth of its workforce in the city, around Oct. 1, according to documents. Additionally, 114 Tulsa employees who don’t have bumping rights are expected to be terminated around that date, records show.
In its financial report Tuesday, American reported it ended the second quarter with about $10.2 billion of available liquidity. Additionally, it signed a term sheet with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for a $4.75 billion secured loan, which is expected to close in the third quarter, and it announced two senior secured note transactions totaling $1.2 billion. The company’s second-quarter pro forma liquidity balance including these transactions would be roughly $16.2 billion.
Safety concerns over the pandemic dropped airline passenger traffic 95% year-over-year in April, though that number has rebounded by about 20%.
"This was one of the most challenging quarters in American’s history," American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. "COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown of the U.S. economy have caused severe disruptions to global demand for air travel. In spite of these challenges, the American Airlines team has done a phenomenal job taking care of our customers and our fellow team members."
A letter to city, county and state officials had come from Patrick O’Keeffe, senior vice president for American.
“To the extent furlough benefits are required by applicable collective bargaining agreement or otherwise by law/regulation, the Company intends to comply with such requirements, otherwise, no furlough benefits will be provided,” O’Keeffe wrote in the letter. “It is our sincere hope that this number decreases based on factors such as additional voluntary leaves of absences and voluntary early outs, or early changes in demand environment.”
American employees affected by the furloughs/terminations work at Tech-Ops Tulsa, the airline’s largest maintenance base; the APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) facility; Tulsa International Airport; and the administration office, according to O'Keeffe.
Tech Ops-Tulsa employs more than 5,000 people. American has declined a Tulsa World request to interview the director of the base.